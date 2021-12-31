Michigan Football Releases an Epic Orange Bowl Hype Video to Watch

Michigan Football’s Epic Orange Bowl Hype Video can be seen here.

The Michigan Wolverines will face the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl in less than two hours.

The Michigan Football Twitter account released a hype video for the game before it began.

The video was narrated by Jon Falk, a legendary equipment manager and team historian.

The Wolverines can be seen in it throughout their incredible 2021 season.

The video, directed by head coach Jim Harbaugh, highlights the team’s most memorable moments throughout the season.

Take a look at it.

Watch: Michigan Football Releases Epic Orange Bowl Hype Video

