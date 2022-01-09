Michigan Makes a Game vs. Ohio State Decision

The Big Ten rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State was supposed to be played this Saturday.

This game has been postponed due to a scheduling conflict.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, Michigan announced on Saturday morning that its game against Michigan State would be postponed.

“Due to internal COVID-19 protocols within the U-M program, Saturday’s Michigan men’s basketball game with Michigan State has been postponed,” the Wolverines announced.

“The schools will work with the Big Ten Conference office to reschedule the game,” says the statement.

The Wolverines’ roster fell below the Big Ten’s roster minimum after their latest round of medical testing on Friday night.

Fans who were supposed to attend this game will soon have a solution from Michigan’s ticket office.

