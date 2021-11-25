Michigan State and Mel Tucker Have Agreed To A Massive Contract Extension

It’s finally confirmed after weeks of speculation.

Mel Tucker, the football coach at Michigan State, signed a 10-year contract extension on Wednesday night.

Tucker has performed admirably in his second season with the team.

The Spartans will finish the regular season with a 9-2 record.

Tucker’s new contract includes non-performance related compensation of (dollar)9.5 million per year, according to a Michigan State press release.

His base salary will be (dollar)5.9 million, with the possibility of supplemental compensation of (dollar)3.2 million per year for media and personal appearances.

Tucker issued a statement about the extension shortly after it was announced.

In a letter to Michigan State fans, Tucker wrote, “Every day I wake up feeling humbled to be the head football coach at Michigan State.”

“It’s an honor to work with our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, who exemplify our culture of hard work, discipline, and excellence both on and off the field.”

Michigan State’s vice president and director of athletics, Allan Haller, also commented on the extension.

“The decision to extend Mel Tucker’s contract is not based on a single year’s performance, but rather on an investment in Spartan football’s bright future,” Haller said.

“Since his arrival in February 2020, the program has excelled in three key areas: student-athlete development both on and off the field, recruiting momentum, and donor and alumni base engagement and support.

Mel’s enthusiasm for this program has benefited not only our athletic department, but also the university and the surrounding community.”

Tucker and the Spartans have a bright future ahead of them.

