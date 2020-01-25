Michy Batshuayi is on his last life at Chelsea, it’s critical he improves on his Hull performance

Michy Batshuayi clearly has a short memory – and it may not be a bad thing.

At the Russia World Cup, the Chelsea misfit famously walloped the ball back towards the goal after Adnan Januzaj had given Belgium the lead against England only for it to hit a post before smashing into his face.

The video went viral. At Hull, given a rare start thanks to injury to Tammy Abraham, he was at it again.

This time, after just six minutes, Batshuayi himself was the scorer to give the visitors an FA Cup lead they would not lose. And once again he smashed the ball back towards the goal, only this time it narrowly avoided the post and hit the side-netting.

For the Belgian, such memory loss may well be a positive. Because since his £33m, 2016 move to west London there has been plenty to forget.

A man for whom so much was expected, has become a peripheral figure. A Premier League-winning goal in 2017 was meant to kick-start a Chelsea career that has so-far ultimately promised much but delivered little.

Just 18 months remain of his five-year contract. He has so far scored just eight league goals for Chelsea and has been sent out on loan three times – to Dortmund, Valencia and Crystal Palace.

And yet here he is with another chance. This time, it is down to Frank Lampard’s threadbare strikeforce. On Tuesday night, first choice Tammy Abraham limped off against Arsenal. And with wantaway Olivier Giroud nowhere to be seen, it was over to the 26-year-old.

To Batshuayi’s credit, it took him less than six minutes to make his mark, albeit with the aid of two deflections – one to steer the ball into his path and the other to take the ball past George Long in the Hull goal.

But for a long time, that was as good as it got. On many occasions, with Callum Hudson-Odoi having Eric Lichaj on toast and Mateo Kovacic sliding through balls across the East Riding turf every five minutes, it looked like the Premier League visitors would run riot.

But on many occasions Batshuayi failed to create space between himself and his defender and the opportunity was lost. The situation however, was not lost on one of his team-mates.

On 28 minutes, Mason Mount played in an inviting low cross along the six-yard box only to inexplicably find nobody lurking. The young England man threw his hands in the air.

Telling then, that moments later after latching onto a beautiful Kovacic pass, Mount opted to go alone and hit Long’s legs, when tapping inside to Batshuayi may have been the better option.

The verdict will not, however, be delivered at the KCOM Stadium. Should Lampard not bolster his attacking options Batshuayi will face bigger challenges. February is a brutal-looking month in which Chelsea face Leicester City, Manchester United and Tottenham, along with Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

This was not a performance to fill the Shed End with hope and there were further missed chances but at least he scored a first goal in 14 appearances.

His last came in a 2-1 EFL Cup defeat to Manchester United back in October when United resembled something approaching a competitive side.

Not recently, then. Strikers need time and the start will have done Batshuayi will be better for the time on the field. He will need to be better, however, to make a success of a Chelsea career that already seems to have gone on for too long.