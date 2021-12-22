Micic’s game-winning free throws help Anadolu Efes beat Crvena Zvezda.

Micic’s game-winning free throws help Anadolu Efes defeat Crvena Zvezda.

With three wins in a row, Anadolu Efes improves to 9-8.

ANKARA (Ankara)

In a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 17 game on Wednesday, Anadolu Efes defeated Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade 84-83.

At Istanbul’s Sinan Erdem Dome, the game’s final minute was thrilling.

With 10 seconds left, Vasilije Micic hit a two-pointer to cut the deficit to 82-83. Nikola Kalinic then missed two free throws.

Micic, a Serbian, was fouled with two seconds left in the game and scored the game-winning two free throws to give his team the victory.

He finished the game with 15 of his 21 points coming in the fourth quarter.

Rodrigue Beaubois scored 10 points for the winning team, while Tibor Pleiss scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Kalinic had 20 points, Branko Lazic had 13, and Nate Wolters had 12 for Zvezda.

Anadolu Efes has nine wins and eight losses in the EuroLeague this season, including three consecutive victories.

Crvena Zvezda’s win-loss record has slipped to 7-10.

ALBA Berlin defeated AS Monaco 92-84 at home in another EuroLeague match.