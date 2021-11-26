Mick Harford, a Luton hero who is going all out in the fight against prostate cancer, says, “I’m shouting from the rooftops for men to get tested.”

MICK HARFORD is fighting prostate cancer on the front lines, but he insists, “This is not about me.”

Now 62, he has fought for a number of causes, first as a 6ft 3in dreadnought striker for top clubs and England, and then as a manager who guided Luton back to the Championship.

Nonetheless, this is his most difficult battle: battling a disease that will kill 12,000 men by 2020, with more than 52,000 new cases every year.

One of these examples is Harford.

In August, his world came crashing down, and he had to step down as Hatters assistant manager for two months of radiotherapy.

He says the club’s and fans’ support has been ‘overwhelming,’ and for tomorrow’s home match against Cardiff, Luton will change their shirt logo to Prostate Cancer UK.

This month, a total of 61 club employees will run or cycle every day to raise money to fight the disease.

During Harford’s absence from Kenilworth Road, there have been constant chants of his name.

“It’s incredible they’re still thinking of me,” he told SunSport.

“Hopefully, by singing my name, people will be more aware of what we’re doing as a club to combat the disease.”

I’m extremely proud of our organization.

“We’ll be happy if we can help just one person, but I think we’ll be able to persuade a lot of people to take the test as time goes on.”

“I’m yelling at the top of my lungs for men to get tested.”

“Don’t be frightened.

“Get tested, and if there’s a problem, it’ll be fixed as soon as possible,” is my message.”

“It was a massive shock and my life went on hold,” he added.

“I had 39 days of treatment, which was not fun, but I met some interesting people.”

“There was a lot of camaraderie and we all supported each other.”

You’re in pain sometimes, and you’re not in pain other times, but you’re always suffering mentally.

The mental anguish is unbearable — especially when you’re alone and start thinking about things.

“When you’re told you have cancer, there’s no worse time in your life.”

Even now, there are some very lonely times.

“You get so tired of being around people that you don’t want to be around them.”

And the mind is deceitful.

The mind is a formidable force.

“The medication’s side effects…

