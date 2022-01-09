Mick Harford, the Luton Town manager, returns to the dugout after a cancer battle and is greeted with a hero’s welcome in the FA Cup.

Mick Harford, the Luton Town manager, returns to the dugout after a cancer battle and is greeted as a hero in the FA Cup.

LUTON TOWN assistant manager Mick Harford was greeted as a hero when he returned to the dugout after a cancer battle.

As he walked onto the pitch for Sunday’s FA Cup third round tie against Harrogate Town, fans cheered and applauded the Hatters legend in emotional scenes.

Harford, 62, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December 2020 and learned of the diagnosis in July 2021, after which he underwent radiotherapy treatment.

And there were smiles all around Kenilworth Road as Harford was greeted with rapturous applause from both home and away supporters.

During his two stints at Luton Town, former striker and England international Harford made over 200 appearances.

In 2008, he managed them for a year while also working as a caretaker gaffer on two occasions.

After club staff raised over £27,000 to help fund Harford’s treatment, he will now join manager Nathan Jones and ex-Luton captain Alan Sheehan in the dugout.

And Harford was full of praise for the Luton Town fans, staff, and players, admitting that his return was always going to be emotional.

“I’m an emotional person,” he explained.

If you come into my house and sit with my son while we watch movies, I’ll be the first to cry.

“Anything will make me cry, and I’ll have a tissue next to me, so believe it or not, I can get quite emotional.”

“However, the response and the manner in which people have treated me has been absolutely magnificent.”

It justifies my, the football club’s, Gary Sweet’s, and Nathan’s decision to do this and spread the word to help as many people as possible.

“For me, the club, and my family, that’s been a huge plus.”

The response has been incredible, and I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me, the club, and Prostate Cancer UK.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the support I’ve received, particularly from Luton Town fans.”

I appreciate everything they’ve said and done to help me out.

“It’s been a difficult time.”

Is the dugout a part of my life that I’ve missed?

I’ve been around for a long time and I still get that buzz on a Saturday afternoon.

I’ve missed it a lot, and I’m looking forward to it on Sunday.

“I go to the hospital for a blood test once a month, and I’m still on the medication,” she says.

