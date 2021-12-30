Mick Schumacher comes out on top, followed by Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, as the top ten drivers for 2021.

Mick Schumacher is ranked first among the 10 best drivers for 2021, ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.

From the 2021 season, drivers and team principals have been voting for their favorite F1 stars.

Sergio Perez, Daniel Ricciardo, and Valtteri Bottas are the three notable omissions from an internal vote among Formula One’s own drivers and team principals for the season’s best performers in 2021.

After defeating Lewis Hamilton to win the Formula One title in Abu Dhabi, world champion Max Verstappen won both the drivers’ and team principals’ polls.

The Dutchman’s year-long championship battle with Hamilton will go down as one of the most memorable sporting events of the modern era, igniting a new interest in F1 among fans who had previously ignored the sport.

Hamilton came in second in both polls, in which team principals and drivers from all ten teams on the grid were asked to submit their top ten drivers.

The scoring was similar to that of a grand prix, with the top driver receiving 25 points, the second receiving 18, and so on.

F1 allowed drivers to vote for themselves, though it was reported that some did not.

Despite winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and finishing on the podium four times, Perez failed to make either top-10 list.

Ricciardo, who finished eighth in the drivers’ standings for McLaren this season, was also absent from both lists.

Many in the sport may be surprised by this, as the Australian is widely regarded as one of the most popular characters on the grid.

Meanwhile, Bottas, Hamilton’s teammate, was voted ninth on the team bosses’ list but was left out of the top ten drivers’ list.

Despite Bottas’s stellar season at Mercedes, where his presence as Hamilton’s No. 2 driver helped the Briton come within one race win of the championship and frustrated rival Verstappen, he was unable to help Hamilton win the championship.

Instead, drivers chose Mick Schumacher as the 10th most impressive driver of the 2021 season, with George Russell of Williams also receiving praise for his breakout year.

Schumacher was a Haas driver this season, but he didn’t score a single point.

In Hungary, the German’s best finish was 12th.

In his partnership with Russian, Schumacher was dominant.

F1 drivers’ votes 1 Max Verstappen – Red Bull

2 Lewis Hamilton – Mercedes

3 Lando Norris – McLaren

4 Carlos Sainz – Ferrari

5 Charles Leclerc – Ferrari

6 Fernando Alonso – Alpine

7 Pierre Gasly – AlphaTauri

8 George Russell – Williams

9 Esteban Ocon – Alpine

10 Mick Schumacher – Haas F1 team bosses’ votes 1 Max Verstappen – Red Bull

2 Lewis Hamilton – Mercedes

3 Lando Norris – McLaren

4 Carlos Sainz – Ferrari

5 Charles Leclerc – Ferrari

6 Fernando Alonso – Alpine

7 Pierre Gasly – AlphaTauri

8 George Russell – Williams

9 Valtteri Bottas – Mercedes

10 Esteban Ocon – Alpine via F1.com