‘Microsoft Paint job,’ a Ukrainian team mocked for using shocking editing skills to announce Bergqvist’s transfer.

‘Microsoft Paint Job’ – a Ukrainian team was mocked for using shocking editing skills to announce Bergqvist’s transfer.

FC Chernomorets Odesa of Ukraine has set a low bar with their announcement of Douglas Bergqvist.

The Swedish defender was signed earlier this week, but the club chose an unusual method of announcing his arrival.

Bergqvist was photographed wearing a kit from his former club Kalmar FF, complete with purple and black stripes painted over him, on Chernomorets’ Instagram page.

Chernomorets’ colors are purple and black, in an amateurish attempt to make him look like he’s wearing one of their uniforms.

To make sure fans didn’t miss it, the club spelled out Chernomorets across his chest.

It’s a hilarious attempt to show off photos of their new man before he got his hands on a genuine Chernomorets set.

Twitter was quick to respond, with one account comparing the artwork to a “Stunning Microsoft Paint job.”

1010 — I wasn’t even aware of the change.”

“Photoshop skills,” wrote another, trolling the post.

AFCON BETTING SPECIAL – GET £40 IN FREE BETS

Others, on the other hand, praised it because the club avoided the glitzy video edits that have become synonymous with new signings.

“You can poke your swishly produced video announcements of new signings,” one impressed user said.

This is exactly what we’d like to see more of!”

Chernomorets later posted photos of Bergqvist in the correct kit, indicating that the low-quality effort was a joke.

The 28-year-old has played in the EFL before, but never for Exeter.

Instead, he spent time on loan in the non-league system before joining Ostersund in his homeland of Sweden.