Middlesbrough are interested in signing Arsenal striker Balogun on a loan deal in January, but they will face competition from Championship rivals.

Middlesbrough and Saint-Etienne are vying for Arsenal starlet Folarin Balogun, who is set to leave the Emirates on loan this month.

Boro boss Chris Wilder made bringing the 20-year-old to the Riverside Stadium in January his top priority, according to SunSport exclusively.

We also told you about how St-Etienne, a Ligue 1 club, sent scouts to watch the England youth international in action.

Balogun has only made four first-team appearances under Mikel Arteta this season, with his most recent appearance coming in the 5-1 Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Sunderland.

Despite this, the American-born centre-forward has been in excellent form for the Under-23s, scoring 13 goals and assisting three times in 11 Premier League 2 games.

In each of his two EFL Trophy appearances this season, the youngster has scored twice.

Arteta wants the striker to leave during the winter transfer window so he can play regular first-team football.

Per Mertesacker, the head of Arsenal’s academy, revealed last month that he is likely to leave North London to prepare for next season.

According to Sky Sports, a number of Championship clubs are vying for his services, including Middlesbrough and St-Etienne.

“Middlesbrough want Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun on loan,” Sky reporter Dharmesh Sheth tweeted.

“Chris Wilder, the Boro’s manager, attempted to sign him at Sheffield United.

Several Championship clubs, as well as Saint-Etienne, are interested.”

He also gave an update on Eddie Nketiah, a teammate of Balogun’s at Arsenal, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

“Eddie Nketiah’s situation remains the same,” Sheth added.

Can sign a pre-contract with a club outside of the United States.”

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Crystal Palace this month, but it is thought that he would prefer to stay in Germany.

SunSport has learned that Bayer Leverkusen of the Bundesliga is interested in the 2020 FA Cup winner.

