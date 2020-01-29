Middlesbrough to sign Leicester’s Filip Benkovic if Foxes can find a replacement centre-back

Leicester defender Filip Benkovic is poised to join Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the season as long as the Foxes can sign a centre back before the transfer window closes on Friday.

Boro are thought to be leading the race for Benkovic, who joined Leicester from Dinamo Zagreb for £13million in 2018 but is yet to make a Premier League appearance for the club.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers will not sanction Benkovic’s departure until another senior central defender arrives to compete with Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu and Wes Morgan.

Soyuncu and Morgan were chosen at the heart of the back four for Leicester’s FA Cup tie at Brentford, which they won 1-0 to move into the fifth round.

Evans is expected to regain his place alongside Soyuncu for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Aston Villa after the Northern Irishman was rested at Griffin Park.

Leicester know a victory will mean their first major Wembley final for 20 years after they drew 1-1 in the first leg at the King Power Stadium.

They hope striker Jamie Vardy will he fit enough to take part after the forward damaged a glute in last week’s 4-1 win over West Ham.