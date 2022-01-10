Miesha Tate was slammed by rival Julia Avila after claiming the OnlyFans page is ‘desperate.’

Julia Avila slammed UFC legend Miesha Tate for claiming the OnlyFans page is “desperate.”

Julia Avila, a rival of UFC legend Miesha Tate, has slammed her after she claimed OnlyFans is for the “desperate.”

Tate, 35, posted a video on YouTube last week discussing her future plans, which included a switch from bantamweight to flyweight.

In the comments, one follower inquired if she had considered setting up an OnlyFans account like Paige VanZant.

“No,” Tate replied, slamming the suggestion.

“Where did I say I was desperate in this video?”

Avila, 33, has now retaliated against her UFC rival, demanding that she ‘fix her crown before casting stones on others.’

Following Tate’s remark, Avila vented on social media, saying, “This is aggravating.”

“Yes, women have OnlyFans, but so what?

“Perhaps they’re looking for attention.”

Maybe they’re looking for an extra dollar.

“Perhaps they just want to show off their womanhood and how f***ing beautiful they are!”

“It’s not our place to pass judgment or put another woman down because of it.”

“Fix your crown queen first, then cast stones on another,” Avila continued.

“Honey, we’re all flawed, and it’s a hard f***ing world without having to tear each other down.”

“Rather than criticizing, how about simply saying, ‘It’s not for me.'”

“I’m hoping this was misinterpreted because I’ve always admired her as a role model for others, so I’ll give her the benefit of the doubt.”