Miguel Herrera reveals more details of the situation of Roger Martínez

One of the most controversial topics within Eagles of the America, during the first semester, is about what happened to the Colombian attacker Roger Martinez, who was completely erased from the squad during the first games of the championship.

Much was said at the time about what was happening with Roger, but in the end, the Colombian was again taken into account by the American coach. Miguel Herrera. the same Louse He confessed that was what happened in this case, with many more details that were not revealed at the time.

“There was never an offer from Boca Juniors or Genoa. Italians talked and looked for a ridiculous loan and he was never punishedHe wanted that offer to be honored, much was negotiated but people did not see progress. As soon as the offer fell, we talked to the player and we said we had to start using itbut there was never punishment.

“Roger wanted to go to Europe without having a real offer because the only real offer was that of Inter Miami. We never cut it, we always had it working, here it happened to attend to the offer that was there and when the offer was not met, we said: ‘it is not going and we began to take it into account”

– Miguel Herrera

In this way we realize that Miguel did not directly punish Roger at any time, since he has always been a player that he liked a lot. Let’s hope that the Colombian can correspond to that trust and give us his best version very soon,