Miguel Jones, historical player of the Atlético de Madrid dies

The former Spanish soccer playerMiguel Jones CastilloHe has died at the age of 81, as confirmed on Wednesday theAtlético de Madrid, club where he became one of its most emblematic players with 129 official matches defending the mattress shirt.

“Today is a sad day for the rojiblanca family.Atlético de Madrid is mourning the death of our former player “, has indicated the mattress team about Jones, born on October 27, 1938 in Malabo (Equatorial Guinea) and who played eight seasons at Atleti.

The rojiblanca family is mourning the death of one of our mythical legends: Miguel Jones. You will always be in our hearts.

“He is one of the mythical figures of our club with129 official matches defending the red and white, being part of a team that will always remain in the memory of our fans, “continued the text of condolence.

Thus, Jones arrived at Atleti in 1959 from Indautxu and at the request of Fernando Daucik. He debuted on October 18 of that same year in a duel against Granada in the old Metropolitan stadium. “Jones stood out as a great striker who, thanks to his physical display and versatility, could be considered a wild card for coaches,” the note stressed.

“You could see him play as a striker, winger, midfielder and even center back”, He added about a footballer who scored one of the goals that won the Recopa title in 1962, defeating Fiorentina 3-0 in the tiebreaker of a final that was Atleti’s first European title.

During his time as a mattress maker, Jones scored 50 goals and won five titles: LaLiga from 1965/66, three Cups (1960, 1961 and 1965) and that historic Recopa to premiere the club’s record in the ‘Old Continene’.

“With Jones’ departure, the athletic family losesanother symbol that gave everything for this clubon and off the field of play. From the club, the president, CEO and our council show their sincere condolences to all their family and friends, “concluded the press release, implicitly referring to the recent death of Joaquín Peiró.