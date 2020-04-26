Miguel Pardeza, the striker who became a novelist

I’ve never been a friend of revenge

no account adjustments

Miguel Pardeza, ‘Torneo’ (2016)

–––––––––––––––––

–When I played soccer, we were all very young. Soccer was absorbing. I did not talk about literature with my classmates. He did it more with friends, university professors and writers –Miguel Pardeza tells me (55).

The soccer lover will remember him: Pardeza had been an essential player in the 80s and 90s. A myth in Zaragoza and an indispensable piece of the Quinta del Buitre at Real Madrid.

He was also a curious and a thinker, a footballer who studied Law and received his doctorate in Hispanic Philology.





–A different footballer? I ask him.

-Because it says? For my readings?

–The topic says that the footballer does not read.

–Man… Let’s see. For years I have entered the rag with this matter. Let me tell you something: whether or not an athlete reads something that can be extended to the rest of society. In our society, nobody cares about this gap. And yet, the footballer is looked at with a magnifying glass.





You must admit that the level of demand that is demanded of the public figure is not comparable to that applied by oneself ”





Miguel Pardeza

Former footballer and writer





–The footballer is a public figure …

-I get it. Our lives are like this. But you must admit that the level of demand that is applied to the public figure is not comparable to that applied to oneself.

(…)

–And what writers did you associate with then?

He counts it in

Angelopolis

(Editorial Renaissance), the novel he publishes now, the second of his career after Tournament (2016).

Pardeza speaks, for example, of Miguel Delibes, a soccer lover: both had conversed at the Monte Real hotel in Madrid, during a concentration of the white team (1984).

“(Delibes) It seemed, or so I want to remember, that it came from a montería (…) Brown pants, a khaki shirt, a padded vest, lined jacket, Gatsby cap (…) Wouldn’t you mind giving me a few minutes? He said to me ”,



writes Pardeza.





Miguel Pardeza, in 2020

(LV)

–And what did you see in Delibes?

–I was surprised by his humility and his friendliness. Think I was a 19 year old boy. In Angelopolis, I recreate our meeting using truthful and other invented elements.

“And who else inspired you?”

–Pasolini: he was assassinated next to a soccer field. I was fascinated by that episode. Pasolini loved this sport deeply. And Camus. I had adolescent admiration for his literature.

–Today, Camus is more current than ever …

-Good, Camus is always topical. It always comes back. It does so from its ethical attitude, as during the Second World War, with the occupation of France and its subsequent liberation. “What I learned from men I did on a soccer field,” Camus said.

“I have always seen Camus as a friend with whom I had a lot to talk about because his subjects, stemming from life, seemed to me as human as they were family”, write on Angelopolis.





data-youtube-vid>









–And what do you explore in literature?

I am not exorcising. Well i haven’t in Angelopolis. In Tournament I did unleash some demons.



Tournament it had been a kind of “atonement”, says Pardeza: the stormy first years of a professional footballer, his own story.

–Tournament it begins with the joy of a child who is just beginning in soccer, and ends in neurosis of a frustrated young man because reality does not fit expectations: the story progresses from dreams to nightmares.





Metaphorically, the words rescued me; they did it twice, at 18 and at 34 ”





Miguel Pardeza

Former footballer and writer





-AND Angelopolis?

–It is the twilight of the same character. The withdrawal in Puebla (Mexico) and the beginning of a new life. It is a soccer and literature book that incorporates creative essays. I speak of figures of culture whose relationship with my sport is passionate.

–What about the central section of your career as a footballer?

–That’s already in the newspaper archives. I am interested in personal experiences, far above the sentimental ones. And I will tell you something: metaphorically, the words rescued me. They did it twice.

– …?

–They did it when I was 18 years old, when I suffered traumatic experiences.





La Quinta del Buitre: Pardeza (in Zaragoza’s white uniform), between Butragueño, Michel, Sanchís and Martín Vázquez

(LV)

–What trauma?

– An excess of responsibility, the need for mental restructuring, the fight against different personal challenges, multiple changes that left me with wounds that made me grow and led me to write.

Anyone can imagine it: a teenager who plays for Castilla (Madrid affiliate), who rises to the first team and then must return to the affiliate before being transferred to Zaragoza, to finally return to Madrid and grow up, now alongside Butragueño, Michel, Sanchís and Martín Vázquez, the Quinta del Buitre …

–And the second rescue?

–I’m going there at 34, after my retirement from football, all that I try in Angelopolis.

This is the Miguel Pardeza that I see today, typing on the desk, writing and rewriting, a maniac of words, because this is how he describes himself.



