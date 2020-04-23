Former Old Trafford favourite Mikael Silvestre believes Paul Pogba’s ‘head isn’t at Manchester United any more’ amid speculation he could depart this summer.

Pogba hasn’t played for United since Boxing Day and has been completing a slow rehabilitation after undergoing ankle surgery.

The French midfielder, 27, was close to returning to first-team training before the coronavirus pandemic shut down football around the world and now Pogba could have more of an impact on the remainder of the season than he expected when games resume.

Silvestre, who spent nine years at United under Sir Alex Ferguson between 1999 and 2008, saw Pogba before the lockdown and revealed doubts about whether he will be staying at Old Trafford for much longer.

However, the former French defender did not foresee any problems if Pogba did extend his time with United beyond the summer.

Speaking to The Athletic’s Talk of the Devils podcast, Silvestre said: ‘We have to wait and see but it doesn’t look like his head is at United any more.

‘I saw him before the lockdown and he looked happy, everyone is behaving like normal with him. He is part of United so if he was to stay there wouldn’t be any issue, I just hope we see the best out of him.

‘He should be at his peak right now with his age and his experience with United and France. It would be nice to see him in midfield with Bruno Fernandes.’

Prior to the coronavirus shutdown, United had gone 11 games undefeated in all competitions, winning eight of them, and many took it as evidence Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team are thriving without Pogba.

And Silvestre believes Pogba won’t be an automatic pick for Solskjaer when he does return to full fitness.

He said: ‘The fact Paul wasn’t involved was another example of a player not making the team. We had crucial games where we missed the so-called talisman, the best player, and we would still perform.

‘United always has a good enough squad and starting XI to get the result without the top player.

‘Paul is being missed because of what he brings to the team [but] we wish he could do that on a more regular basis.’

Solskjaer believes Pogba and striker Marcus Rashford, who is sidelined with a back injury, could yet have a big impact on United’s season once football resumes.

Speaking to Gary Neville and Geoff Shreeves on a Sky Sports podcast, Solskjaer said: ‘Paul and Marcus have been out, now we’ve still got games left, and I think everyone in the league will start more or less on the same level.

‘Maybe they’ve got more motivation to keep going now, as they can see when they’re back they’re maybe on the same level or even a better level physically.

‘In a way, they have got an opportunity here to play a bigger part in this season than they had hoped. And they are big players for us, some of the most important players.’