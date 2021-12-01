Mikael Silvestre defends Manchester United players’ use of social media and brings up Sir Alex Ferguson’s hairdryer in relation to his website.

When told that Manchester United players are currently being chastised for their use of social media, MIKAEL SILVESTRE laughs.

The former Red Devils defender is reminded of a time when he was subjected to Sir Alex Ferguson’s wrath for his own online gaffes.

“I was one of the first players in the Premier League to have a website in the early 2000s,” the Frenchman Silvestre explained.

“It was very trendy in France, so I thought it would be cool to have one.”

After the game, I had a phone interview, which was later published in French on my website.

“However, an English newspaper picked it up, and one of my quotes was used as a headline the day after the game, and my boss said, ‘You have to stop it,’ which I did!

“I was being completely honest about the team’s performance, and the headline read, ‘Silvestre said the team didn’t do well,’ and the gaffer was furious.”

“‘I’m in charge of communication – you play football!’ he said.”

Much has changed since Fergie’s all-powerful reign at Old Trafford ended in 2013, with his most recent successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer becoming the latest to be fired.

The impact of online commentary on the day-to-day lives of footballers, on the other hand, has remained constant.

Bruno Fernandes and skipper Harry Maguire have been widely chastised for their use of Twitter and the fake, apologetic messages they sent out with the help of agents.

Silvestre, 44, was one of Fergie’s most trusted and reliable enforcers for nine years at the club, winning four Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and one Champions League. He is now on the other side, representing and managing young players through his new agency, ‘Talent Lyfe.’

“Just allowing players to use social media on their own is too simple,” he explained.

“If you send a message in the heat of the moment, it will either be poorly written or it will be emotionally charged, and you will get into trouble.”

“It’s preferable if someone is in charge, but I agree that the players should have a big say.”

“They are the ones scrolling and consuming, but they may not be the most prepared, because the consequences of that one message can be extremely harmful to you, your family, and the organization.”

“It has to be handled in a responsible manner.”

You’ll need people to assist you with the big picture.”

That’s exactly what Silvestre is doing…

