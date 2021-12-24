Roy Keane’s ‘DISASTER’ departure from Manchester United following a MUTV interview, according to Mikael Silvestre.

After a heated argument with Sir Alex Ferguson in 2005, the Irish midfielder left the club.

The legendary duo clashed after then-captain Keane slammed his team-mates in an interview with MUTV following a 4-1 defeat at Middlesbrough.

The hardman is said to have slammed several first-team players during a chat with United’s in-house media.

According to Fergie, the video was a “f***ing disgrace,” and the boss jumped over a table and had to be restrained because of his rage.

After the Scot boss showed the video in a team meeting, Keane stormed out, quit the club, and never returned.

According to FreeBets, Silvestre said of the explosive sequence of events, “As players, we knew Roy was always straight with us and that he would treat everyone the same.”

“I would’ve told you what I told the MUTV guys face to face,” he said.

“The MUTV interview went off without a hitch.”

Silvestre went on to say that MUTV could be to blame for Keane’s departure, rather than the player or Ferguson’s reaction.

“You could almost blame MUTV for putting him there,” the Frenchamn added.

“If you know Roy, you know he’ll say whatever he wants.

“It was a disaster in the end, but it could have been handled much better.”

Silvestre revealed he was the first person to track down Keane after he stormed out of the meeting.

“When Roy left the meeting, I was sad,” the former Arsenal defender said.

“I was the first to leave, a split second after him, so I could drag him back to the meeting.”

“I didn’t think it was the right way to end the conversation, so I followed him into the dressing room.”

“However, I couldn’t get a word in edgewise to persuade him to reconsider his decision to return to the meeting upstairs.”

“I only saw him change, and then he vanished.”

Keane talked about the infamous interview – and his subsequent exit – in his 2014 autobiography The Second Half.

He wrote, “I gathered the players in the dressing room and told them it was f*****g nonsense because it was getting a little silly.”

“They were all saying, ‘Yeah, Yeah.’

There wasn’t a single one of them who didn’t have any issues.

One does not exist.

“People still say things like, ‘The video had to be destroyed,’ as if it were some kind of nuclear weapon.”

According to Keane, he was as well.

