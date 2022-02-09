Mikaela Shiffrin, a US skier, had yet another disastrous performance tonight.

Shiffrin needed just one more gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics to equal the record set by any American alpine skier.

She crashed out of the women’s giant slalom event in her first event of the games.

Her race was completed in just 11 seconds.

Despite a shaky start to her season, she had a chance to redeem herself in the slalom on Tuesday night.

But it wasn’t meant to be.

Shiffrin’s run came to an end even faster than her previous one, as she crashed out just before the fourth gate of the slalom, clocking in at just over six seconds.

She sat by the side of the course for several minutes, thinking about what had just happened.

The cameras on NBC didn’t feel the need to pan away, giving viewers at home a glimpse into her agony.

