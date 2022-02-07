Mikaela Shiffrin and her boyfriend Aleksandar Aamolt Kilde both missed medals on the same day at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The American skier is still regarded as one of the games’ most popular figures, but she failed to win a medal in the giant slalom after missing an early gate.

“Yeah, I am human,” Mikaela Shiffrin wrote in her final social media post before the Olympics.

Until now, no one knew.

By falling at the fifth turn of the first run of her giant slalom title defense in Beijing, the American finally proved she’s made of flesh and blood.

Shiffrin DNF’d for the first time since 2018 in giant slalom due to a minor miscalculation on the edge of her left-turning ski.

“I’ll never get over it,” the 26-year-old said.

“I’ve never recovered from major race disappointments.”

“I still remember how bad it hurt when I fell in Kronplatz four years ago, just before the last Olympics.”

That was so heartbreaking to me, and it wasn’t even at the Olympics.

“I think that’s what motivates me to keep working because that heartbreak never goes away.”

They still happen from time to time, as was the case today.”

“Proud of the way you charged @MikaelaShiffrin! Many more events to come!” tweeted legendary US skier Lindsey Vonn.

Alberto Tomba, Janica Kostelic, and Kjetil Andre Aamodt are among the six skiers who have successfully defended an Olympic title.

Shiffrin is no longer able to join them at the Games.

She made no excuses, especially when it came to the snow conditions on the ‘Ice River’ piste, which had been battered by high winds.

The first run was abandoned by 19 of the 80 competitors.

“Oh my gosh, the snow is just incredible to ski on,” she said.

“It’s fantastic.

However, if you make any minor mistakes, you will not be able to get away with it.

“On that turn, I got the worst of it.

I’ve been working hard on getting the right timing on my turns and never expected this to be an issue.

“I’m proud of the fact that it wasn’t because I was holding back.”

I don’t fall very often.”

That is something you can say again.

In total, Shiffrin has competed in 229 top-level races across a variety of disciplines.

