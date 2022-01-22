Mike Ashley is suing Amanda Staveley, a co-owner of Newcastle United, for breaching the terms of a £10 million loan by slamming ex-Toon boss Mike Ashley.

MIKE ASHLEY is suing Amanda Staveley, a co-owner of Newcastle United, for breaching the terms of a £10 million loan by publicly slamming the former Toon boss.

Ashley sold the Magpies for £300 million in October, with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund owning 80% and Staveley and the Reuben brothers owning 10% each.

The Sports Direct founder gave the businesswoman a £10 million loan to cover “advisory, legal, and other costs and commissions.”

Ashley demanded that she not criticize his 14-year tenure in return, and his legal team claims that those conditions were broken.

Ashley’s lawyers also claim that the removal of signage from St James’ Park has resulted in a “marketing loss” for Sports Direct.

They want the £10 million plus interest returned right away, and they’re also suing Staveley’s husband, Mehrdad Ghodoussi, for his role as a guarantor that she’d pay it back.

“Mr.

Ashley sought protection from new owners and/or managers of NUFCL (Newcastle United Football Club Limited) making public criticisms of his tenure as ultimate beneficial owner of NUFCL (Newcastle United Football Club Limited), because such criticisms have a lot of weight.”

They go on to say that in interviews, Staveley made ‘derogatory’ remarks that painted Ashley’s management of the Magpies in a ‘negative light.’

Staveley, the CEO of PCP Capital Partners, said she put her “family’s money” into Newcastle.

Ashley, on the other hand, has questioned this, claiming that she only got her 10% stake after the Reuben brothers gave her a £30 million loan.

“They are very confident of successfully defending the claim in full,” a spokesperson for Staveley and Ghodoussi stated.

“Ms. Staveley and Mr. Ghodoussi will not be distracted from their hard work at Newcastle United, particularly as they focus on the opportunities and deadlines presented by the January transfer window,” says the statement.

