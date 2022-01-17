Mike Ashley, the former Newcastle United owner, intends to hold talks to finalize a compensation deal with Middlesbrough before committing to the Derby takeover.

Mike Ashley, the former Newcastle United owner, intends to hold talks to finalize a compensation deal with Middlesbrough before committing to a Derby takeover.

MIKE ASHLEY intends to meet with Steve Gibson and the Football League to resolve the Derby-Middlesbrough dispute.

Ashley, the ex-Newcastle owner, wants to buy Derby County but has yet to commit to a deal, with Boro’s demand for compensation from the Rams posing a major stumbling block for any prospective buyer.

Gibson and Ashley were close when Ashley was at the Toon, and they may be able to reach an agreement.

Boro want compensation for Derby’s Financial Fair Play violations, which they claim cost them a chance at promotion from the Championship, and the EFL wants the matter resolved as soon as possible.

They are so concerned that they have threatened to relegate Derby from the Championship in the middle of the season.

Ashley, on the other hand, would prefer the EFL to resolve the conflict without the threat of compensation claims or further legal action.

Rich Riley, an American, is planning to invest in a rival bid to save Derby.

A takeover team led by ex-Rams owner Andy Appleby is bringing in a wealthy former CEO of several top firms.

Riley’s financial support is required to help with mounting expenses.

To get around the compensation issue with Boro and Wycombe, they plan to seek arbitration as well, possibly through the Court of Arbitration in Sport.

Meanwhile, Curtis Davies, the Rams’ center-back, is in danger of being released.

Davies, 36, has a release clause in his contract and is free to leave the Rams, who are fighting for their lives.

If on-loan Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen joins Aston Villa, Sheffield United could move for Frank Fielding, who had been in talks with Derby.

Despite being docked 21 points for beating Sheffield United 2-0 yesterday, Wayne Rooney’s side is still off the bottom of the Championship.