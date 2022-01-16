Mike Ashley, the former owner of Newcastle United, intends to hold talks with Middlesbrough to finalize a compensation deal before committing to a Derby takeover.

MIKE ASHLEY intends to meet with Steve Gibson and the Football League in order to resolve the dispute between Derby and Middlesbrough.

Ashley, the ex-Newcastle owner, wants to buy Derby County but has yet to commit to a deal, with Boro’s demand for compensation from the Rams posing a major stumbling block for any prospective buyer.

Gibson and Ashley were close when Ashley was at the Toon, and they might be able to reach an agreement.

Boro want a pay-out for Derby’s Financial Fair Play violations, which they claim cost them a chance at promotion from the Championship, and the EFL wants the matter resolved as soon as possible.

So much so that they’ve threatened to relegate Derby in the middle of the season.

Ashley, on the other hand, would prefer the EFL to resolve the conflict without the threat of compensation claims or further legal action.

A rival bid to save Derby is being backed by American Rich Riley.

A takeover team led by ex-Rams owner Andy Appleby is bringing in a wealthy former CEO of several top firms.

Riley’s financial support is required to address mounting expenses.

To get around the compensation issue with Boro and Wycombe, they plan to go to arbitration, possibly through the Court of Arbitration in Sport.

Meanwhile, Curtis Davies, the Rams’ center-back, is in danger of being released.

Davies, 36, has a release clause in his contract and is free to leave the Rams, who are fighting for their lives.

If on-loan Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen joins Aston Villa, Sheffield United could move for Frank Fielding, who had been in talks with Derby.

Despite being docked 21 points after beating Sheffield United 2-0 yesterday, Wayne Rooney’s side is still off the bottom of the Championship.