Mike Ashley WITHDRAWS his bid to save Derby County, with the enraged ex-Newcastle owner considering other clubs.

Mike Ashley has pulled out of a bid to save Derby County, with the enraged ex-Newcastle owner considering other options.

The former Newcastle owner is furious that the Rams’ administrators turned down his offer to buy the club and even subsidise it for the current season.

Ashley was willing to pay around £25 million, but offered stadium owner Mel Morris and administrators Quantuma less than £20 million and £3 million, respectively.

With Middlesbrough and Wycombe still to deal with, it became too much of a financial burden, and Derby sold top youngsters Luke Plange and Omari Kellyman.

Ashley has also been in contact with brokers from a number of different clubs.

Last month, SunSport exclusively revealed that Crystal Palace had made an offer for highly rated striker Plange.

Aston Villa had also completed a £600,000 deal for fellow forward Kellyman, as we previously reported.

Derby is now seeking a speedy legal decision on Middlesbrough and Wycombe’s compensation claims, which are threatening their viability.

The Rams’ administrators have been in contact with the EFL in an attempt to resolve the issue, and they are now preparing to go to official arbitration.

Steve Gibson, the owner of Boro, has been pursuing £45 million in compensation for the club’s loss of a play-off spot and the chance of promotion.

When Wycombe went down last season, Derby avoided a possible points penalty, and they filed a claim for £6 million in lost revenue.

Both parties have stated that in order to reach an agreement, they will reduce their initial demands.

The administrators, on the other hand, want nothing to do with them.

