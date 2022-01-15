Mike Daniels’ Injury Status Has Been Updated By The Bengals

Mike Daniels’ Injury Status Has Been Announced By The Bengals

Mike Daniels’ day could be over almost as quickly as it began for the Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman.

Daniels was reportedly listed as questionable after leaving the game early in the first quarter.

“Bengals DT Mike Daniels is questionable to return with a groin injury,” according to ESPN Bengals reporter Ben Baby.

Bengals Announce Injury Update For Mike Daniels

Bengals DT Mike Daniels is questionable to return with a groin injury. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 15, 2022