Mike Dean delays the game for ten minutes due to a floodlight failure, despite the fact that EVERYONE can see the game.

Due to a floodlight failure, Watford’s match against Norwich was called off.

Even though visibility was not affected, referee Mike Dean decided it was unsafe to continue because the floodlights in each corner of Vicarage Road began to dim.

The Premier League told Dean to consult the two managers and captains and see if they were happy to continue after a ten-minute delay, which they were.

Claudio Ranieri may have regretted his decision when Josh Seargent scored his second goal of the game moments later to give Norwich a 2-0 lead.

Things got even worse for the Italian when his top scorer, Emmanuel Dennis, was sent off after receiving his second yellow card.

“It’s absolutely fine,” Jamie Carragher said during the game’s coverage on Sky Sports.

Is it the referee who decides they can’t play in this light?

“The longer they don’t play this game, the bigger the problem they create,” Gary Neville added.

“We’re down here at pitch level, and everything is fine.”

“I’ve played in strange European stadiums or with England when we were away from home, where there was far less light than this.”

“Someone at the Premier League needs to send Mike Dean a message telling him to get on with the game right now, because this is complete nonsense.”

