Mike Evans and Antonio Brown: A Buccaneers Insider Has Informative Information

As the regular season winds down, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a string of bad luck with injuries.

However, the offense could see two of its top playmakers return for Sunday’s game.

Mike Evans and Antonio Brown could return to the lineup this week, according to Buccaneers reporter Greg Auman.

Each would, however, most likely be a game-time call.

“Whether Evans and Brown play against the Jaguars will most likely be a game-time decision.”

“Jets,” Auman replied to one of the users.

“They’re dubious but not doubtful,” he adds.

