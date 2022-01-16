Mike Evans reveals if he has a preferred opponent for the next round.

Mike Evans reveals if he has a favorite opponent for the next fight.

With a dominant win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers advanced to the NFC Divisional round of the playoffs.

The defending Super Bowl champions jumped all over the Eagles right away, winning 31-15 to begin their title defense.

The Buccaneers will now wait for the results of the remaining NFC games before learning who their next opponent will be.

Tampa Bay will undoubtedly feel confident going up against anyone after Sunday’s performance, but wide receiver Mike Evans was open about his expectations for the next round.

Evans, who tore up the Eagles secondary on Sunday, wants to play against whichever team has the most man-to-man defense remaining.

“I want to play whoever plays the most man coverage,” Evans said, according to Jarrett Bell of USA Today.

