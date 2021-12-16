Mike Golic Has A Direct Message For Former College Football Coaches

Former college football coach Mike Golic has a direct message for him.

Former Auburn coach Gene Chizik expressed his displeasure with the new NIL rules on Tuesday night.

“With the new NIL deal, every scholarship offensive lineman at UT will get (dollar)50,000 per year,” he tweeted.

“Not to mention the 200,000 dollars spent on education.”

To feed their children, Americans struggle to find (dollar)50,000 jobs.

Then it’s 100,000 players, and there’s no end in sight.

The system is broken!!! The most (dollar)(dollar) wins!”

He took a lot of heat for his remarks, especially after reports surfaced that Auburn was paying players and changing grades under Chizik.

Mike Golic, a former ESPN star, was one of the critics.

He didn’t hold back in his criticisms, blasting coaches for abandoning players while also criticizing players for doing the same.

“As coaches abandon their contracts in favor of signing the monster bag to coach somewhere else, most (dollar)(dollar) wins…..your (hashtag)wordsofchizdom ring hollow!!!!” he said.

