Mike Golic has made a frank admission about Mike Greenberg.

Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic haven’t had a radio show together in a few years.

Mike and Mike teamed up to form one of sports’ most popular radio shows.

However, nothing lasts forever, and the show ended in the first decade of the twenty-first century.

Many show fans had hoped for a reunion at some point in the future.

However, it does not appear that this will occur.

Golic made an unflinching admission about the possibility of a reunion on The Dan Patrick Show earlier this week.

“The standard response is that it isn’t going to happen,” Golic said.

“But I suppose the best answer is that this is a crazy business where paths cross and cross again all the time, so you can never say never.”

Golic referred to a statement made by Mike Tomlin, the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“That said,” Golic added, “you can probably finish it like Mike Tomlin and say it’s never going to happen.”

This is unsurprising, unfortunately.

While Golic has reportedly expressed interest in a reunion show, ESPN and Greenberg do not appear to be interested.

