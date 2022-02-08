Mike Golic, Jr. is a member of the Golic family.

Mike Golic Jr. is a member of the Mike Golic family.

A radio show hosted by Mike Golic Jr. will need to find a new home.

ESPN Radio has informed its affiliates that Golic Jr. will no longer be a part of the network moving forward, according to Barrett Sports Media.

A memo read, “We would like to inform you that Mike Golic Jr. will no longer be a part of the ESPN Radio Network lineup as of Tuesday, February 8, 2022.”

“In the meantime, our 3-7 p.m. ET timeslot will be renamed ‘ESPN Radio Afternoons,’ with Chris Canty as host and a cast of co-hosts.

We’ll make a formal announcement about our plans for this time slot in the future soon.”

Golic Jr. had been with ESPN since 2015 before being let go.

He spent a lot of time working with Trey Wingo before a show with Chris Canty in the afternoon.

Golic Jr. has left ESPN, according to the New York Post. It’s unclear where he’ll go next, though Dan Le Batard’s company could be a possibility.

