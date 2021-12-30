Mike Golic Reacts On ESPN To His Son’s Horrible Eating

On ESPN, Mike Golic reacts to his son’s disgusting eating habits.

The Duke Mayo Bowl took center stage on Thursday afternoon, with North Carolina taking on South Carolina.

While most bowl games only award trophies, the Duke Mayo Bowl gives the winning head coach a special gift.

Shane Beamer, who led his team to victory, will be slathered in mayonnaise.

But, before that happens, another person eating mayonnaise and mayonnaise-covered foods made the news.

During the broadcast, ESPN game analyst Mike Golic Jr. and the rest of the crew were caught dipping items in mayo.

Golic Jr. loved dipping everything in mayo, from peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to donuts.

Of course, his father, Mike Golic, is known for his culinary prowess, so the younger Golic had high expectations.

Mike Golic was proud of his son while watching the game on a Thursday afternoon.

“That’s a good man right there!!!” Golic exclaimed, referring to his son’s mayodonut consumption.

