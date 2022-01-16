Mike Golic was’stunned’ by the NFL Head Coaches News.

Mike Golic, a former ESPN Radio host, admitted to being “stunned” by one NFL head coaching change made earlier this week.

The Houston Texans fired head coach David Culley earlier this week after his first season with the franchise.

Culley led the Texans admirably this season despite the absence of their star quarterback, Deshaun Watson, who did not play a single snap.

Despite this, Culley was fired after one year by the AFC South franchise.

Golic responded on social media.

“Stunned, but not really,” he tweeted, “at the firing of David Culley of the Texans….what the hell did you expect out of him and the team this year? It appears that team won’t reach its potential until those above the coaching staff are gone!! Real head scratcher!!!”