Mike Greenberg believes the NFL Coach of the Year award is a foregone conclusion.

ESPN’s “Get Up” had a segment on Wednesday morning asking which team in the AFC is the best.

The four analysts could only agree on two teams: the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots.

Despite their early struggles, Dominque Foxworth believes the Chiefs remain the best team in the AFC.

Meanwhile, Dan Graziano, Jeff Saturday, and Mike Greenberg all picked the Patriots as the AFC’s team to beat. Greeny even predicted that Bill Belichick would win Coach of the Year.

Greenberg said, “I think this is the best coaching job he’s ever done.”

“The Patriots, on the other hand, are a team to be reckoned with.”

Mike Greenberg believes he will be named NFL Coach of the Year.

