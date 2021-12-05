Mike Greenberg’s Horrible Alabama Remark Has Gone Viral

It had been 93 games since Alabama had been a betting favorite.

The Crimson Tide demonstrated on Saturday that the score should have been at least 94.

Alabama recently defeated No. 1 in the country.

Georgia won the SEC championship game by a score of 41-24.

After sending out a tweet that aged horribly in just three hours, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg predicted that the game wouldn’t go as planned.

Look: Mike Greenberg’s Awful Alabama Comment Is Going Viral

