Mike Greenberg’s Horrible Alabama Remark Has Gone Viral
It had been 93 games since Alabama had been a betting favorite.
The Crimson Tide demonstrated on Saturday that the score should have been at least 94.
Alabama recently defeated No. 1 in the country.
Georgia won the SEC championship game by a score of 41-24.
After sending out a tweet that aged horribly in just three hours, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg predicted that the game wouldn’t go as planned.
#SECCG#CFBPlayoff#RollTidepic.twitter.com/RFQmVSJQB7
— Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) December 5, 2021
Most passing yards in SEC Championship history 👀
Bryce Young had himself a night. pic.twitter.com/7ssy99eih9
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 5, 2021