Mike Greenberg’s News Is Met With Applause In The Sports Media

The Sports Media Reactions To Mike Greenberg’s News

The coming week is a big one in sports, as we’ve just come off a long weekend of important football games.

ESPN will be without its top studio host until the end of the week, which is unfortunate for the Worldwide Leader.

After testing positive, longtime ESPN host Mike Greenberg announced on Sunday morning that he will be out until Friday.

“I’m afraid I’ll have to miss the start of the year after testing positive this week.”

I’m fine; my symptoms are very manageable.

It’s all right.

On Friday, I’ll be back on the air.

Happy New Year to all, and have fun with the games.

He tweeted, “I’ll miss being there to discuss them with you.”

