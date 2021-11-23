Mike Gundy Talks About The Oklahoma Sooners’ Future Rivalry

Mike Gundy Discusses The Future Of The Oklahoma Rivalry

Week 13 of the college football season is upon us, and it always brings with it some of the most exciting rivalry games.

Mississippi-Mississippi State, Ohio State-Michigan, North Carolina-North Carolina State, Florida-Florida State, and, of course, Bedlam (Oklahoma-Oklahoma State) will be among the featured matchups.

These two teams have been playing each other since 1904 and will face off again on November.

Mike Gundy, the head coach of the Cowboys, spoke to the media on Monday about how the rivalry will be affected in a few years when the Sooners join the SEC. He doesn’t believe both teams will play each other after that.

According to Brett McMurphy of Action Network, Gundy stated, “I don’t think it’s a realistic thing that’s going to happen based on the business side of Power 5 conference football.”

This would be a gut punch for both schools, as the rivalry has lasted over a century.

It has produced a plethora of memorable moments and is a matchup that many in the sport anticipate each year.

At 7:30 p.m., Oklahoma will try to win the series for the seventh time.

