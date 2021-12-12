Mike Leach has a straightforward message for college football players.

Coach Mike Leach of Mississippi State isn’t a fan of players skipping bowl games.

It’s become more common in recent years for NFL prospects to sit out non-CFP bowl games.

On Saturday, Leach was forthright in his assessment of the trend.

Mike Leach Has Blunt Message For College Football Players

Mike Leach: Players opting out of bowl games is “one of the biggest absurdities that I’ve seen.” “You owe it to your team, you owe it to your fans, you owe it to your coaches and it’s the most bizarre thing in the world to me.”https://t.co/3KUMlaDVCZ — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) December 11, 2021