Mike Leach’s Controversial Message Is Reacted To By College Football Fans
Mike Leach, the head football coach at Mississippi State, has made it clear that he does not approve of players skipping bowl games.
More college football players have skipped bowl games in recent years to preserve their health ahead of the NFL Draft.
Leach is clearly not a fan of this.
“You owe it to your team, your fans, your coaches, and it’s the strangest thing in the world to me,” Leach explained.
College Football World Reacts To Mike Leach’s Controversial Message
College Football World Reacts To Mike Leach’s Controversial Message
Mike Leach: Players opting out of bowl games is “one of the biggest absurdities that I’ve seen.”
“You owe it to your team, you owe it to your fans, you owe it to your coaches and it’s the most bizarre thing in the world to me.”https://t.co/3KUMlaDVCZ
— Andy Kostka (@afkostka) December 11, 2021