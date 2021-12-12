Mike Leach’s Controversial Message Is Reacted To By College Football Fans

Mike Leach, the head football coach at Mississippi State, has made it clear that he does not approve of players skipping bowl games.

More college football players have skipped bowl games in recent years to preserve their health ahead of the NFL Draft.

Leach is clearly not a fan of this.

“You owe it to your team, your fans, your coaches, and it’s the strangest thing in the world to me,” Leach explained.

