Mike MacIntyre, a long-time college football coach, has a new job.

Mike MacIntyre, a long-serving college football coach, has a new job.

Mike MacIntyre has worked with ten different collegiate programs in some capacity.

And he’ll be adding another school to that list for the 2022 season.

Florida International University athletic director Scott Carr confirmed recent reports by naming MacIntyre as the program’s next head coach.

“I’m thrilled to announce Mike MacIntyre as our new head football coach! As a two-time National Coach of the Year, Mike understands how to rebuild programs and bring them back to national prominence.”

“Welcome to the Panther family and coach! Paws Up! (hashtag)PantherPride,” Carr wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Longtime College Football Coach Mike MacIntyre Lands New Job

