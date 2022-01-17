Mike McCarthy, a former Cowboys player, should be fired, according to a former player.

Mike McCarthy should be fired, according to a former Cowboys player.

In the Cowboys’ 23-17 playoff loss to the 49ers on Sunday, fans saw Mike McCarthy’s team revert to the Jason Garrett era.

And one ESPN personality and former Dallas defender is calling for the head coach’s job.

“Get rid of the Coach!!! No way bro No damn way,” Marcus Spears tweeted in response to the Cowboys’ Wild Card loss.

