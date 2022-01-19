Mike McCarthy Delivers a Message to Cowboys Supporters

Mike McCarthy Addresses Cowboys Supporters

The Dallas Cowboys had a strong regular season, but their first-round playoff exit has fans concerned about the team’s future.

Is it possible for the team to improve under the leadership of head coach Mike McCarthy?

McCarthy is doing everything he can to persuade fans that it is possible.

McCarthy promised Cowboys fans that the team would get better during his end-of-season press conference today.

“We’re going to improve.

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, McCarthy stated, “We’re going to get better just through the process.”

McCarthy elaborated on that point, citing his confidence in the team’s personnel department as well as the Cowboys’ massive defensive improvements from 2020 to 2021.

“No,” she says.

1. I have faith in our hiring procedure.

McCarthy stated, “I believe we must give our personnel department and just what we did last year to this year.”

“The personnel and coaching staff change we had on defense was the biggest change I’ve ever been a part of, both as a player and as a coach.”

A lot of hard work went into putting it all together, and a lot of credit goes to a lot of people.

I’m confident we’ll be able to do so in the future.”

Mike McCarthy Reveals His Message For Cowboys Fans

Mike McCarthy Reveals His Message For Cowboys Fans