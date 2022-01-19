Mike McCarthy Discusses Whether Or Not He Regrets The Final Play Call

Mike McCarthy Discusses Whether He Has Any Regrets About The Final Play Call

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys stunned the sports world by running a quarterback draw with 14 seconds remaining and no timeouts.

Dak Prescott was unable to spike the ball before time expired, so it was a costly decision.

McCarthy was asked about the final play from Sunday’s game against the 49ers during his Wednesday press conference.

Many fans questioned Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s decision to call a quarterback draw, but McCarthy believes it was the correct call.

Mike McCarthy Reveals If He Regrets The Final Play Call

Mike McCarthy Reveals If He Regrets The Final Play Call