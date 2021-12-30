Tyron Smith is disgraced by Mike McCarthy’s good news

Mike McCarthy brings Tyron Smith some good news.

Tyron Smith, the Dallas Cowboys’ starting left tackle, is expected to return to the lineup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury.

Smith is on track, according to the latest update from head coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy said Smith “looked good” during practice on Wednesday, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

The 31-year-old offensive lineman worked out in a limited capacity, according to the team’s first injury report of the week.

According to the Cowboys’ head coach, Smith will get a full rep count at practice on Thursday.

Mike McCarthy shares some good news about Tyron Smith.

ENCOURAGING TYRON SMITH NEWS SHARED BY MIKE MCCARTHY

Mike McCarthy said that Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (ankle) “looked good” yesterday.

Tyron is set to do a full set of reps today.

December 30, 2021 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota)

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https