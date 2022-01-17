Mike McCarthy explains why he chose Dak Prescott to be his quarterback.

Mike McCarthy explains why Dak Prescott was chosen to run the ball.

The Dallas Cowboys were defeated 23-17 by the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card round on Sunday night.

Dallas is out of the playoffs after falling to San Francisco in a heartbreaker on Sunday at home.

There was only one play left in the game.

Dak Prescott rushed the ball up the middle, which he was successful in doing.

However, due to a slow referee, he was unable to get the ball off in time.

Mike McCarthy Reveals Why He Had Dak Prescott Run The Ball

Mike McCarthy said the QB draw on final play with 14 seconds remaining is practiced each week and he was surprised they didn’t get another snap. He was told NY review was likely to put more time on the clock. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 17, 2022