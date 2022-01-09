Mike McCarthy explains why the Cowboys players were not rested.

Going into Saturday’s regular-season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys had already clinched the NFC East division title and a playoff berth.

Head coach Mike McCarthy, on the other hand, chose to play his starters for the majority of the game.

The Cowboys (12-5) beat the Eagles (9-8), who rested many of their starters with a playoff berth already secured, 51-26.

In just over three quarters of action, Dak Prescott was brilliant, throwing a career-high five touchdown passes.

McCarthy needed to explain why he left his starters on the field for so long, even though the performance should give the Cowboys plenty of momentum heading into the postseason.

He explained that he had tried both methods in the past, but that this year he wanted his players to get into a routine before their first playoffs together.

According to Pro Football Talk, McCarthy said, “The rhythm and timing going into the playoffs, we talked about going into the week.”

“I’ve rested players, I’ve not rested players, but we felt it was important for us to play because of where we were as a team, first year in the playoffs.”

