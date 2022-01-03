Trending
Mike McCarthy is facing backlash for his Sunday performance.

Mike McCarthy is being chastised for his Sunday performance.

Mike McCarthy’s game management was one of several factors in the Dallas Cowboys’ 25-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

With 4:42 left in the game, Dallas scored to cut the lead to three, but the ball was never recovered.

To eat up the remaining time, the Cardinals moved 52 yards in ten plays.

However, it appeared that Arizona running back Chase Edmonds had lost a fumble just before the two-minute warning, only for the officials to rule him down due to contact.

Dallas couldn’t challenge the play because they were out of timeouts, so Kyler Murray picked up the game-winning first down on the next play.

McCarthy has received a lot of flak for misusing his timeouts, which comes as no surprise.

