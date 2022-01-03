Mike McCarthy is facing backlash for his Sunday performance.

Mike McCarthy is being chastised for his Sunday performance.

Mike McCarthy’s game management was one of several factors in the Dallas Cowboys’ 25-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

With 4:42 left in the game, Dallas scored to cut the lead to three, but the ball was never recovered.

To eat up the remaining time, the Cardinals moved 52 yards in ten plays.

However, it appeared that Arizona running back Chase Edmonds had lost a fumble just before the two-minute warning, only for the officials to rule him down due to contact.

Dallas couldn’t challenge the play because they were out of timeouts, so Kyler Murray picked up the game-winning first down on the next play.

McCarthy has received a lot of flak for misusing his timeouts, which comes as no surprise.

Mike McCarthy calls too many timeouts to use a challenge when he needs it. Welcome to the McCarthy era, Cowboys fans. DMs are open if you ever need to talk it out — Justis Mosqueda (NFL Owner) (@JuMosq) January 3, 2022

Cowboys had no timeouts left. A coach must have at least one timeout in order to challenge. Mike McCarthy ineligible to throw red flag. And the would-be fumble happened just before two-minute warning, so no automatic review. Bad timing. https://t.co/YpOFXUj6x6 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 3, 2022

couldn’t even challenge because Dallas doesn’t have any timeouts because Mike McCarthy still doesn’t understand how to use them correctly. UNREAL #AZvsDAL — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) January 3, 2022

Mike McCarthy’s management of timeouts finally helps the Packers — Poor Man’s Packers Podcast (@PMPPod) January 3, 2022

Mike McCarthy doing Kliff Kingsbury things with his timeouts today — Alex Clancy (@ClancysCorner) January 3, 2022

Mike McCarthy botching a challenge because he donked up his timeouts? no way — Christian D’Andrea, 2021 PAC champion (@TrainIsland) January 3, 2022

Mike McCarthy always coaches like he just ate a huge meal ten minutes before kickoff — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) January 3, 2022

Mike McCarthy with two rough timeouts today. — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) January 2, 2022