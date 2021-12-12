Mike McCarthy Makes an Open and Honest Admission About The Cowboys’ Suspension

Mike McCarthy Makes an Open Admission About The Cowboys’ Suspension
La’el Collins, a Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman, was ejected from Sunday’s game after colliding with a Washington Football Team player.
A Washington defender tackled Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott near the sideline.
The Cowboys’ offensive lineman immediately rushed to his quarterback’s defense following the hit.
Collins was ejected for the incident right away.
Mike McCarthy Shares Honest Admission On Cowboys Ejection
