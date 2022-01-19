Mike McCarthy Reveals Jerry Jones’ Current Situation

Mike McCarthy Opens Up About Jerry Jones’ Situation

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2021 season came to an abrupt end over the weekend, leaving the organization to ponder its next steps.

One of the options that appears to be on the table is for the franchise to fire head coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy, on the other hand, does not believe that is the case.

McCarthy said he’s met with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones multiple times since the Wild Card game in a press conference on Wednesday, a few days after the Cowboys’ 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

In their meetings, he said, the two had “very positive conversations.”

McCarthy also stated that he is unconcerned about his job security, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

