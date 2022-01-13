Mike McCarthy reveals the question that Dak Prescott posed to him this week.

Mike McCarthy reveals the question Dak Prescott posed to him this week.

In the postseason, some quarterbacks attempt to play hero ball.

When the Cowboys face the 49ers in the NFL Playoffs on Sunday, Mike McCarthy just wants Dak Prescott to be himself.

Despite being the higher seed and playing at home, the Cowboys are a popular pick to lose to the 49ers on Sunday.

San Francisco’s physicality could put Dallas to the test.

The Cowboys must get Prescott and the offense into a rhythm right away.

That will necessitate Prescott continuing to do what he’s been doing all season.

McCarthy was asked by Prescott earlier this week what the Cowboys’ head coach expects from the franchise quarterback for Sunday’s game.

McCarthy’s response was straightforward.

McCarthy responded, “I need you to stay true to yourself.”

Mike McCarthy Reveals What Dak Prescott Asked Him This Week

Mike McCarthy Reveals What Dak Prescott Asked Him This Week